Left Menu

RSS to raise shakhas up to one lakh by 2024

Centenary celebration plan, along with a target to increase the number of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas to one lakh by 2024, was discussed in the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of RSS held in Jhunjhunu from July 7-9.

ANI | Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:41 IST
RSS to raise shakhas up to one lakh by 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Centenary celebration plan, along with a target to increase the number of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas to one lakh by 2024, was discussed in the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of RSS held in Jhunjhunu from July 7-9. The Sangh has decided that the number of branches across the country will be taken to 1 lakh by 2024, before the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh in 2025. "Sangh aims that its works can be reached to all sections of society," sources said.

Giving information about this meeting, Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of the RSS's student wing ABVP, said, "In 2025, RSS will mark its 100th anniversary. A comprehensive expansion plan has been made for the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh. One lakh shakhas will be created across the country by 2024 so that Sangh work reaches the grassroots of all sections of the society." He said that such an effort aims to create a positive atmosphere in society with social awakening. He said that the Sangh work is gaining momentum again. The branch work which was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been resumed. At present, the number of shakhas is 56,824, he added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was held in the Khemi Shakti temple complex in Jhunjhunu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022