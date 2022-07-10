Left Menu

Telangana: FIR lodged against police officer for blackmailing woman on pretext of marriage

A case was registered in Miryalguda 1 town PS against a Sub Inspector who is working in CCS Malkajigiri, Rachakonda Commissionerate under section 376 (2), 417, 420 IPC on July 7 for blackmailing a woman on the pretext of marrying her.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:05 IST
A case was registered in Miryalguda 1 town PS against a Sub Inspector who is working in CCS Malkajigiri, Rachakonda Commissionerate under section 376 (2), 417, 420 IPC on July 7 for blackmailing a woman on the pretext of marrying her. The accused had been identified as Vijay Dharawath.

According to Nalgonda SP, Vijay Dharawath and the victim lady had been in a relationship since 2013. Vijay is a native of Miryalguda. It further came to light that the victim was working as Panchayat Secretary in Miryalguda.

According to the victim, they had been living together at different places since 2013. She further said, "Vijay promised to marry her but he got married to another girl and when she confronted him, he started giving different versions with the passage of time, and finally, she decided to file a case against him.

