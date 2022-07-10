Left Menu

Gujarat: A bridge collapsed in Chhota Udaipur amid heavy rains

Amid the heavy rainfall across the western state of Gujarat, a part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall on Sunday.

ANI | Chhota Udaipur (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:54 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the heavy rainfall across the western state of Gujarat, a part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall on Sunday. Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others.

Amid the flood-like situation around 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday. Earlier, the Auranga river overflowed and a floods-like situation was also seen in low-lying areas in the Valsad district due to heavy rainfall.

The NDRF teams and local administration carry out relief and rescue works in the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad. Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

