Man, his son found murdered at Ranchi hotel

A man and his son were found murdered in a hotel room in Ranchi on Sunday evening.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A man and his son were found murdered in a hotel room in Ranchi on Sunday evening. Ranchi police officials said, "A man and his son have been found murdered inside a hotel room in Ranchi today. The duo were seen with injuries on their necks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon."

Prima facie investigations reveal that both the deceased were residents of the Hazaribagh area in the state. They had come to Ranchi for some business transaction related to a land-related matter, the police said. The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

