22 students from Ranchi injured as bus overturns in Sikkim, Soren speaks to Tamang

Twenty-two college students from Ranchi were injured when their bus overturned in East Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The students of St Xavier's College in Jharkhand's Ranchi were on an excursion to Sikkim, they said.

When they were returning to Siliguri in West Bengal on their way to Ranchi, their bus overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area, police said.

The injured students were admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong, they said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has directed the officials to make arrangements to bring back the students by air.

''At present, due to bad weather there, we are not able to airlift the children. Arrangements have been done for their proper treatment there,'' Soren tweeted.

Soren said he has spoken to Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang to ensure proper treatment of the injured students.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said the government is considering all options for the treatment and safe return of the students.

Former chief minister Babulal Marandi also appealed to the Sikkim government for ensuring support to the students.

Officials of the St Xavier College said they have come to know that the bus accident happened after its brake failed.

