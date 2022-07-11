Left Menu

Incentives to be given to States for successful auctioning of mines: Pralhad Joshi

     Shri Pralhad Joshi was inaugurating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Mines here today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 13:42 IST
Incentives to be given to States for successful auctioning of mines: Pralhad Joshi
He said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines &Minerals to be held in New Delhi tomorrow. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State Governments for successful auctioning of mines and those who have identified potential mineral blocks. This will inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector. He said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines &Minerals to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.

Shri Pralhad Joshi was inaugurating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Mines here today. He said that Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will be the chief guest during the one-day national conclave.

Participating in the AKAM iconic week celebrations, Secretary Ministry of Mines, Shri Alok Tandon said that the PSUs / subordinate offices of the ministry will be celebrating the iconic week from 11th to 17th July, across the country.

