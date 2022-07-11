Left Menu

SpiceJet refutes reports of windshield crack and surprise check by DGCA

Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Monday refuted reports claiming the windshield of an aircraft cracked minutes after its departure from Chennai and another flight was delayed by six hours after a surprise inspection called by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:34 IST
SpiceJet refutes reports of windshield crack and surprise check by DGCA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Monday refuted reports claiming the windshield of an aircraft cracked minutes after its departure from Chennai and another flight was delayed by six hours after a surprise inspection called by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). There were reports in the media that a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Srinagar was delayed for six hours on July 9 because of DGCA's surprise audit of the aircraft. Another report claimed that on July 10 windshield of SpiceJet's Chennai-Shirdi flight cracked minutes after its departure from Chennai.

Spicejet spokesperson said that there has been no surprise audit by DGCA in the last few days. If and when there is a DGCA inspection, the airline would be informed in advance. On July 9 media reports, he said the Mumbai-Srinagar flight was not grounded by DGCA.

"No incident of windshield crack was reported on SpiceJet's Chennai-Shirdi flight on Sunday as has been reported by a section of the media. The news item is strongly denied by SpiceJet," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022