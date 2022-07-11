Punjab govt to scrap textile park project near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana

The Punjab government on Monday decided to scrap the proposed textile park project near the Mattewara forest area in Ludhiana, said minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The decision was taken by chief minister Bhagwant Mann following a meeting here with the members of PAC (Public Action Committee), an NGO which was spearheading a protest against the setting up of a mega integrated textile region and apparel park, citing environmental concerns given its proximity to Mattewara forest and Sutlej river.

Science technology and environment minister Hayer said the chief minister has decided to scrap the project while respecting the sentiments of the people of the state.

''Chief Minister @BhagwantMann ji has announced scrapping of the Mattewara project. We welcome this announcement of the chief minister. The AAP government is the government of the people and it believes in taking all decisions with the opinion of the public,'' said Hayer in a tweet.

Mann also said that no industry will be set up near the Mattewara forest area.

The decision came a day after people, including social activists, political leaders, farmer leaders and environmentalists, held a protest at Ludhiana against the proposed textile park project.

The previous Amarinder Singh-led government had conceived the project in July 2020. This project was mooted under the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) scheme. The Centre has proposed to set up seven such parks in the country.

One of the basic requirements for this project is that the state government should have the availability of encumbrance-free land of 1,000 acres for this project.

The government had already acquired 957.39 acres of land for the project.

The project was then red-flagged by locals and environmentalists, expressing fear that it would disturb the biodiversity of the Mattewara forest area and would also pollute Sutlej river.

After meeting Mann here on Monday, one of the representatives of the PAC told the media that the chief minister told them that no industrial park near the Mattewara forest area would be set up.

''The CM heard us during the meeting. He also told us that this issue is close to his heart,'' said the PAC representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)