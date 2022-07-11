Left Menu

Bodies of all 17 on board recovered after Lagos boat accident

Seventeen bodies have been recovered in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos after a boat accident that led to a frantic search for passengers, the inland waterways agency said. The agency had said the boat had been carrying 16 passengers, including children, and the captain.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:22 IST
Bodies of all 17 on board recovered after Lagos boat accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Seventeen bodies have been recovered in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos after a boat accident that led to a frantic search for passengers, the inland waterways agency said. The commuter boat set sail on Friday evening, against rules that bar night movement, the Lagos State Waterways Authority said late on Sunday. The tide carried the vessel towards a barge, causing it to capsize, it said.

Thirteen bodies were found on Sunday, adding to the four recovered the previous day. The agency had said the boat had been carrying 16 passengers, including children, and the captain. Overcrowding and poor maintenance of boats is responsible for most accidents on Nigerian waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022