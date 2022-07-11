Left Menu

Two including JeM terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter in J-K

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Kaiser Koka was killed, taking the total toll to two, in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora on Monday.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:00 IST
Indian security forces in Wandakpora area of Awantipora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

"Terrorist Kaiser Koka neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," the police said in another tweet. The Jammu and Kashmir police said the operation is in progress and the search is still being carried out.

Earlier today, the police informed that Koka has been active since 2018. "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate : Notorious #terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter," said ADGP Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

