Left Menu

Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:02 IST
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. The animal husbandry department is thinking about making Bengaluru stray dog-free after getting many complaints of dog attacks and rabies in the city, as per details by the department.

"It is important to catch the street dogs and give them all the required vaccines so that people need not have to worry about street dogs. We are also planning to bring them under one shelter where they can be rescued and properly taken care of so that people don't get any scarcity and disturbance by the street dogs," said Chauhan. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru.

He further said that considering all the details given by the BBMP and the animal husbandry department officials we will take the decision to make Bengaluru stary dog-free. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.

A 2019 survey revealed that only 51 per cent of the 3,09,000 stray dogs in the city had been neutered, but officials say containing the stray dog population is a far steeper challenge than it seems. BBMP officials involved in the programme admitted that dog-catching is a big challenge.

"If they target 10 or 15 dogs, they manage to capture hardly one or two as the strays hide in culverts and drains," a senior BBMP official told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022