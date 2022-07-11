Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Rescue workers pulled more bodies and some survivors from an apartment building destroyed by a missile strike that killed 24 people in eastern Ukraine, while a Russian bombardment killed at least three in the second largest city Kharkiv. nL4N2YS0DR] FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its missiles had struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:22 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Rescue workers pulled more bodies and some survivors from an apartment building destroyed by a missile strike that killed 24 people in eastern Ukraine, while a Russian bombardment killed at least three in the second largest city Kharkiv. nL4N2YS0DR] FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its missiles had struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons. Russian forces also struck two Ukrainian army hangars storing U.S.-manufactured artillery pieces near Kostantinovka in eastern Donetsk province, it said. * Ukraine's general staff said Russia had launched a wave of bombardments as they seek to seize Donetsk, the other province in the eastern industrial Donbas region, after taking Luhansk to the north. It said the widespread shelling amounted to preparations for an intensification of hostilities. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin that it was time to act on a United Nations plan to set up a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Food prices have soared globally as conflict in Ukraine, the world's largest grain supplier, has fuelled fears for food security. * Lithuania expanded curbs on trade through its territory to Kaliningrad, as phase-ins on earlier-announced European Union sanctions against Moscow took effect. * Putin and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally, discussed a possible response to Lithuania's actions during a phone call, their Telegram accounts said. * The French government is preparing for a total cut-off of Russian gas supplies, which it regards as the most likely scenario in its forward planning. POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine.

QUOTE * "I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood. By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full up of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens." -Venera, a survivor of the Russian rocket strike in Chasiv Yar. (Compiled by Stephen Coates and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022