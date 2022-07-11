Left Menu

Punjab Agri officials to inspect cotton crops in Malwa for possible infestation

2022-07-11
Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said that he with the officials of his department will visit the Malwa region where the cotton crops are suspected to have been infested by pink locust.

"All the officers from the field ... to the headquarters will visit the vulnerable Malwa belt from tomorrow (Tuesday)," said Dhaliwal as he instructed the officials to deal with the infestation.

This time no crop of any farmer would be allowed to be damaged, he said, adding 37 teams of the department would inspect and report the condition of crop from six districts in the Malwa region.

The minister in a statement here said strict action will be taken against anyone who is found selling fake pesticides, fake fertilizers, or fake seeds to the farmers.

He directed the agriculture authorities to eradicate the scourge of counterfeit pesticides and seeds from Punjab.

