Left Menu

UK's Javid sets out tax-cutting plan in pitch to be PM

Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, said on Monday he would cut a slew of taxes and hold an emergency budget to increase help for households hit by the rising cost of living if he was chosen as leader.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:00 IST
UK's Javid sets out tax-cutting plan in pitch to be PM
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, said on Monday he would cut a slew of taxes and hold an emergency budget to increase help for households hit by the rising cost of living if he was chosen as leader. Javid, a former finance minister and health minister, is one of several candidates to be Conservative Party leader promising tax cuts. He said he would bring forward an income tax cut, halt a corporation tax rise, and scrap an increase in social security contibutions.

He would also cut fuel duty by 10 pence a litre and launch a new 5 billion pound package to reduce energy bills. "It is vital that we do more to support families dealing with the spike in inflation," Javid said in a policy document.

"These are one off costs to be announced in an Emergency Budget which ... will have minimal impact on fiscal headroom in 2024/25." Javid quit the government last Tuesday, the first senior minister to resign over Johnson's handling of a string of scandals, triggering the eventual implosion of the government.

In a document setting out his economic plan, Javid said he would bring forward a planned income tax cut to 19% from 20% to come in from 2023, rather than in 2024. He also said he would ditch the National Insurance Levy - an increase to social security contributions that took effect in April and he publicly defended as health minister to boost spending on the National Health Service and social care.

He said he would hold corporation tax at 19%, rather than raise it to 25% as is currently due in April 2023, with a long term goal of reducing the tax to 15%. He said he would control public sector wages by ensuring pay does not go up by more than recommended by independent reviews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022