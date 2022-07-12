Chhattisgarh: Minor gang-raped in Jashpur; suspect held

A 16-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped on July 9 in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, wherein an amount of Rs 1 lakh was exchanged to silence the matter, the Chhattisgarh Police informed on Monday. "16-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped. The incident took place on July 9. A transaction of Rs 1 lakh was being done to silence things. We reached the family and conducted medical of the victim," Pratibha Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said.

The information was received via the medium of social media. The ASP further informed that the information was received via the medium of social media and all the suspected accused persons have been taken into police custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

