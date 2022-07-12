Left Menu

Debasish Nanda takes over as CIL's Director, Business Development

Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said Debasish Nanda has taken over as its first Director, Business Development.Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director Gas in Indian Oil, the company said in a statement.Nanda is a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post-graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:00 IST
Debasish Nanda takes over as CIL's Director, Business Development
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said Debasish Nanda has taken over as its first Director, Business Development.

Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director (Gas) in Indian Oil, the company said in a statement.

Nanda is a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post-graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.

He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants. Thereafter, he moved to business development group in 1999.

He was involved in business development activities comprising expansion of lube business overseas and setting up of Indian Oil's subsidiaries, among others before moving to the oil company's gas business in 2009.

Nanda headed the natural gas business of Indian Oil which had a turnover of over Rs 20,000 crore. He developed many robust strategies for increasing the penetration of Indian Oil in the natural gas business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022