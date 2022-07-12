Debasish Nanda takes over as CIL's Director, Business Development
Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said Debasish Nanda has taken over as its first Director, Business Development.Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director Gas in Indian Oil, the company said in a statement.Nanda is a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post-graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants.
Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director (Gas) in Indian Oil, the company said in a statement.
Nanda is a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post-graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.
He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants. Thereafter, he moved to business development group in 1999.
He was involved in business development activities comprising expansion of lube business overseas and setting up of Indian Oil's subsidiaries, among others before moving to the oil company's gas business in 2009.
Nanda headed the natural gas business of Indian Oil which had a turnover of over Rs 20,000 crore. He developed many robust strategies for increasing the penetration of Indian Oil in the natural gas business.
