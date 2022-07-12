It's easy to fetch votes through shortcuts, but shortcut politics can destroy the country: PM Modi

It is easy to fetch votes through shortcuts, but shortcut politics can destroy the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday adding that those who do politics of shortcut will never build new airports, highways or AIIMS. Addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar, the Prime Minister said, "Shortcut politics can destroy the country. In India, we have to stay away from politics that take such shortcuts. Today shortcut politics is the biggest challenge. It is very easy to fetch votes through shortcuts. If the politics of one country depends on shortcut politics, then it will lead to a short circuit. We have to stay away from it."

He also urged people to stay away from shortcut politics. "I am urging the countrymen to stay away from short-cut politics. Those who do politics of short-cut will never build new airports, will never build new, modern highways. Those who do politics of short-cut will never get AIIMS built, will not work hard for a medical college in every district," he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP government has brought a work culture, a political culture, and a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of. "I had an opportunity to visit Deoghar to lay the foundation stone of the airport and today I inaugurated it. Earlier, projects were announced, foundation stones were laid after 2-3 governments, 2-3 more governments' later bricks were kept and projects saw light of the day after several governments," said PM in Deoghar.

The Prime Minister said that India is the land of devotion, spiritualism and pilgrimage sites. Pilgrimages have crafted us into a better society and a better nation. "Look at Deoghar, there is not only 'Shiv' but also 'Shakti'. Both Jyotirlinga and Shaktipeeth are present here. Lakhs of devotees come here every year from far-off places, with Gangajal: PM Modi

He said that the government is making investments to provide modern facilities at places associated with faith and historical importance. "Be it Baba Vaidyanath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Ayodhya Dham, Ramayana circuit, holy places associated with Lord Buddha, modern facilities are being prepared at all these places associated with faith, spirituality and historical importance in the country," he said.

PM Modi further said that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is not just slogan but in the last eight years the government has empowered those who were earlier reduced to political slogans only. "I am sure that the projects which we have started today are going to give a new impetus to the development of Jharkhand. For us, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is not just a slogan. In the last 8 years, we have empowered those who were earlier reduced to political slogans only. Those poor, those tribals, those Dalits, those backward, those sisters and daughters whose number always came last, they are at the first place in our priorities today," he added.

Earlier in the day, with an aim to boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, PM Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport and other development projects in the city. The development projects listed in Deoghar are worth more than Rs 16,800 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)