Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says

Finland's ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen will travel to Berlin on Thursday to meet with the German government and the management of utilities Fortum and Uniper, a Finnish government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The aim of the negotiations is to find a solution to Uniper's financial problems, the official added. The meeting comes shortly after a dispute between Germany and Finland over the cost of rescuing the German gas importer flared as its Finnish main shareholder rejected a call from a senior German minister for further help in bailing out the ailing company.

Germany's economy ministry and Uniper had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Uniper has been struggling to meet delivery obligations due to thinning gas supply from Russia which led to the company last week filing for support from the German government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)