Gadkari stresses on importance of bio LNG, CNG and Hydrogen as alternate fuels for cost saving

The Minister emphasized on research and development of equipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:45 IST
The Minister also emphasized on skilled manpower, appropriate training and road safety for long term planning. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said there should be an organisation specially for Indian construction equipment manufacturing industry which can do research and give appropriate technology for the future as futuristic planning is very important like ARAI in the automobile sector. Addressing ICEMA's Annual Session 2022 he said the ministry will support in making of this organisation which can be qualitatively helpful for development of futuristic technology .

The Minister emphasized on research and development of equipments. He said innovation entrepreneurship science technology research skill and successful practice we name as knowledge and the conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future. He said without economic viability technology is not useful and asked manufacturers to concentrate on the fuel efficiency. Shri Gadkari stressed on the importance of bio LNG ,Bio CNG and Hydrogen as alternate fuels for cost saving and reduction in pollution. Talking about innovation and Electric vehicles he said its time to change and manufacturing of JCBs on electric should be started.

The Minister also emphasized on skilled manpower, appropriate training and road safety for long term planning. He said this industry is giving strength to Indian economy and in making atmanirbhar bharat .

(With Inputs from PIB)

