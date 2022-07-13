Left Menu

Cabinet approves construction of Taranga Hill-Ambaji- Abu Road new rail line

In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a New India, the project is going to enhance connectivity and improve mobility leading to overall socio economic development of the region. 

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the construction of Taranga Hill-Ambaji- Abu Road new rail line to be constructed by Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of Rs.2798.16 crore.

The total length of the new rail line will be 116.65 kms. The project will be completed by 2026-27. The project will generate direct employment during construction for about 40 lakh mandays.

In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a New India, the project is going to enhance connectivity and improve mobility leading to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Ambaji is a famous important pilgrimage destination and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India and attracts millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year. The construction of this line will facilitate easy travel for these millions of devotees. Further, the devotees visiting the Ajitnath Jain temple (one of the 24 holy Jain Tirthankaras) at Taranga Hill would also be greatly benefitted by this connectivity. This railway new line between Taranga Hill-Ambaji- Abu Road will connect these two important religious sports with railway's main network.

This line will facilitate faster movement of agricultural and local products and also provide improved mobility of the people in the region within the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan and also to other parts of the country. This project will also provide alternative route for existing Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.

The alignment of the proposed doubling will traverse through Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat. The construction of new rail line will attract investment and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

