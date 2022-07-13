Left Menu

The Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition of Naxals from Gaya in Bihar last week, the force said on Wednesday.

Updated: 13-07-2022 17:49 IST
CRPF seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition of Naxals from Bihar
The Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition of Naxals from Gaya in Bihar last week, the force said on Wednesday. The CRPF's 205 CoBRA Battalion made the recoveries during various operations conducted in the jungles of Gaya.

The seized arms and ammunition includes one AK series of rifle, 250 ammo, 65 pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 446 Series IED, 101 Can IED and 495 detonators. The CRPF, a Central paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted these search operations based on tip-offs.

The CRPF last month also seized a huge cache of ammunition from Lohardaga district in Jharkhand in three separate joint search operations. The seized ammunition includes six Improvised Explosive Devices (2 kg each), two bundle wires and 40 pieces of MSeal packets and 421 rounds of live cartridges. The CRPF, with a strength of more than three lakhs personnel, is the leading force for the internal security of the country. It is handling counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism apart from handling duties related to installation security, polling duties and VIP security. (ANI)

