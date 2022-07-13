Left Menu

Nadda visits Valmiki Temple on Guru Purnima, discusses social issues with Mahamandaleshwar

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, BJP national president JP Nadda paid a visit to Valmiki Temple here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:15 IST
Nadda visits Valmiki Temple on Guru Purnima, discusses social issues with Mahamandaleshwar
BJP national president JP Nadda at Valmiki Temple in Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, BJP national president JP Nadda paid a visit to Valmiki Temple here on Wednesday. Nadda offered prayers to Maharishi Guru Valmiki Swami at the temple. He further held discussions with Mahamandaleshwar Krishna Shah Vidyarthi Maharaj at the temple and sought his blessings. The talks went on for about half an hour.

Regarding the talks with Nadda, Maharaj said, "Nadda ji had decided that on the occasion of Guru Purnima, he would take the blessings of Lord Valmiki. He also took blessings from me. We also discussed some social issues. There have been discussions on how the condition of Valmiki Samaj can be improved. There were some problems of Valmiki Samaj that were brought to his notice. Discussions were held on the social and educational system of the Samaj." "Nadda ji has assured to resolve these issues. However, no demand letter on any matter was handed over to him. It was just a natural discussion," added Maharaj.

Valmiki temple has been an important place of worship for the people of the Valmiki community for the last 150 years. This temple is also famous as 'Bapu Awas' as Mahatma Gandhi stayed here for 214 days in 1946. Nadda saw the personal items of Mahatma Gandhi displayed in the temple museum and visited the room where Mahatma Gandhi lived. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

