German economy ministry declines comment on Gazprom Nord Stream 1 turbine statement
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:15 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German economy ministry declined to comment on a statement by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom in which it says it had no documentation to show that Siemens is permitted to bring from Canada a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
"We do not comment on Gazprom's statements," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that Siemens had announced it was in the planning stage so that transport and deployment can take place as quickly as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream and Ukraine steady
Kremlin: Gazprom could seek to change contracts if West caps Russian gas prices
EU begins review of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox
Kremlin: Gazprom could seek to change contracts if West caps Russian gas prices
Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe -govt official