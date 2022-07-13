German economy ministry declines comment on Gazprom Nord Stream 1 turbine statement

The German economy ministry declined to comment on a statement by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom in which it says it had no documentation to show that Siemens is permitted to bring from Canada a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"We do not comment on Gazprom's statements," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that Siemens had announced it was in the planning stage so that transport and deployment can take place as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)