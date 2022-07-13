Left Menu

CM Baghel appeals to Chhattisgarh farmers for crop insurance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday appealed to farmers of the state to get their Kharif and horticulture crops insured.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:43 IST
CM Baghel appeals to Chhattisgarh farmers for crop insurance
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday appealed to farmers of the state to get their Kharif and horticulture crops insured. The Chief Minister said in his appeal directed to the farmers that crop insurance is necessary so that farmers continue earning even in case of weather uncertainties and local natural disasters.

According to the official statement, the government is providing the facility of crop insurance to farmers at a premium amount. Farmers have to pay two per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of Kharif crops and 5 per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of horticulture crops as contribution. "Farmers can protect themselves from huge risks by paying a little interest and a little amount. The received insurance claim amount can cover the crop loss due to weather uncertainties and natural disasters as well as the losses due to a decline in production. Under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers can get paddy (irrigated and non-irrigated), Arhar, Moong, Urad, Corn, and horticulture crops insured by July 15," said the statement.

Chief Minister Baghel said that strengthening the agriculture ecosystem and making farmers prosperous are among the topmost priorities of the Chhattisgarh government. He said the state is recognized as a model state for agricultural development. The statement said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, which has first paid the crop insurance claim amount for the Rabi season 2021-22 to its farmers. In the year 2021-22, 5,66,000 farmers were paid insurance claim amount of Rs 1,063 crore in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022