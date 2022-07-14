Left Menu

UK's Jeremy Hunt backs Rishi Sunak in PM race -Sky News

UK's Jeremy Hunt backs Rishi Sunak in PM race -Sky News

Former British cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt has backed Rishi Sunak in the race to be UK's next prime minister, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/conservative-leadership-race-jeremy-hunt-backs-rishi-sunak-after-being-knocked-out-of-contest-12651366 on Wednesday.

"Rishi is one of the most decent straight people with the highest standards of integrity that I have ever met in British politics," Sky reported, citing Hunt. "And that's why I would be proud to have him as my next prime minister."

Hunt was knocked out of the leadership election after failing to get the required minimum of 30 votes.

