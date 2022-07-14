Left Menu

Fighters deploy at Libya's NOC after chairman rejects sacking - witnesses

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 14-07-2022 04:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 04:56 IST
Fighters deploy at Libya's NOC after chairman rejects sacking - witnesses
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An armed force deployed outside the National Oil Corporation (NOC) headquarters in Tripoli late on Wednesday, three witnesses said, after the chairman Mustafa Sanalla gave a speech rejecting a government decision to sack him.

In his speech earlier, Sanalla said Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's mandate had expired and he did not have the authority to dismiss him as head of the state energy producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022