Fighters deploy at Libya's NOC after chairman rejects sacking - witnesses

An armed force deployed outside the National Oil Corporation (NOC) headquarters in Tripoli late on Wednesday, three witnesses said, after the chairman Mustafa Sanalla gave a speech rejecting a government decision to sack him.

In his speech earlier, Sanalla said Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's mandate had expired and he did not have the authority to dismiss him as head of the state energy producer.

