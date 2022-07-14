ADVISORY-Groningen story sent in error and withdrawn
A July 14 story about gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands was based on a May 20 press release and was sent in error. No new announcement was made on July 14. The story has been withdrawn and no replacement story is planned. STORY_NUMBER: nA5N2US01E STORY_DATE: 14/07/2022 STORY_TIME: 06:04:59 GMT
