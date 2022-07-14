Left Menu

Sterlite Power's Brazil arm bags 2 transmission projects



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:16 IST
Sterlite Power's Brazil arm bags 2 transmission projects
Image Credit: ANI
Sterlite Power on Thursday said its subsidiary in Brazil has won two transmission projects.

The projects have been bagged by Sterlite Brazil Participacoes S.A.

Located in the states of Bahia and Sergipe in Brazil, one of the projects will focus on developing a 113-km long transmission line and 300 MVA transmission capacity for Sergipe.

The second project, located in the states of Mato Grosso and Para, involves building a 505-km long transmission line and 850 MVA capacity to address the energy demands in the regions of Claudia and Novo Progresso.

The projects will be implemented over a period of 42-60 months and are estimated to generate 32,000 direct jobs during the construction period.

"With a strong pipeline of transmission projects, Sterlite Power is making a significant contribution in enhancing access to reliable power in Brazil. Our footprint is further strengthened with these critical project wins,'' Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said.

Amitabh Prasad, CEO of Sterlite Power Brasil, said, "Brazil is very important for our investments, a country where the power sector has a long-term pipeline... with these two projects, we will continue to contribute to the flow of energy in the regions of Bahia, Sergipe, Mato Grosso, and Para." Besides, Sterlite Power Brasil has six projects in the country, three of which will be delivered this year, and the remaining are in the project developmental stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

