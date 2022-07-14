Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala
A 50-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm, a forest fringe area located several kilometers away from here, on Thursday morning, police said.The deceased, identified as Damu, was a labourer staying in the seventh block of the sprawling farm.He was said to be on his way to cut bamboo when tragedy struck.
- Country:
- India
A 50-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm, a forest fringe area located several kilometers away from here, on Thursday morning, police said.
The deceased, identified as Damu, was a labourer staying in the seventh block of the sprawling farm.
''He was said to be on his way to cut bamboo when tragedy struck. It is a forest area which used to see man-animal conflicts,'' a police officer told PTI.
According to television reports, stray elephants caused menace in the nearby areas last night also as the two-wheeler of a security person had been damaged and crops had been destroyed widely.
Hundreds of permanent and temporary labourers were working in the Aralam Farming Corporation (Kerala) Limited, a public sector undertaking for tribals resettled here. Last week, a 60-year old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, was trampled to death by a stray elephant at Dhoni in Palakkad district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhoni
- Aralam farm
- Damu
- Kerala
- Aralam
ALSO READ
Bumrah drawing inspiration from Dhoni ahead of captaincy debut
Dhoni interacts with India players at Edgbaston
MS Dhoni turns 41: Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to 'Captain Cool'
'Om Helicopteraya Namah': Birthday wishes pour in for 41-year-'young' MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni interacts with Indian players after win over England in 2nd T20I