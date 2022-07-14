Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

A 50-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm, a forest fringe area located several kilometers away from here, on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Damu, was a labourer staying in the seventh block of the sprawling farm.

''He was said to be on his way to cut bamboo when tragedy struck. It is a forest area which used to see man-animal conflicts,'' a police officer told PTI.

According to television reports, stray elephants caused menace in the nearby areas last night also as the two-wheeler of a security person had been damaged and crops had been destroyed widely.

Hundreds of permanent and temporary labourers were working in the Aralam Farming Corporation (Kerala) Limited, a public sector undertaking for tribals resettled here. Last week, a 60-year old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, was trampled to death by a stray elephant at Dhoni in Palakkad district.

