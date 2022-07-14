Takehiko Matsushita appointed as MD of Toshiba JSW Power Systems

Toshiba JSW Power Systems (TJPS) on Thursday announced appointment of Takehiko Matsushita as its Managing Director.

The Chennai-registered company is a joint venture between Japan’s Toshiba Group and home-grown conglomerate JSW Group.

According to a TJPS statement, Matsushita is a graduate from Nihon University, Japan with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering. He joined Toshiba Group in 1994 and largely focused on the thermal power business during his 28 years of association with the group.

On his appointment, Matsushita said, ''With my global experience in the thermal power sector, I will lead TJPS to contribute to India's increasing energy demand and also keep in mind environmental considerations.'' He further said TJPS is also considering expanding business coverage to the renewable energy sector.

India is a rapidly growing economy with increasing energy consumption that has doubled since 2000. The country is rapidly moving towards renewable clean energy sources. However at present, the majority of power supply is through thermal power plants which remains a challenge to the environment, the company statement said.

TJPS offers high quality maintenance services to thermal plants that can enable and accelerate transformation to help decarbonize energy generation. Its manufacturing facility is in Manali, Chennai.

