Torrent Power gets Rs 2600-cr wind energy project from SECI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Torrent Power has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project worth Rs 2,600 crore in Karnataka from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a regulatory filing.

The company in a BSE filing said, ''SECI has granted a Letter of Award to the company for 300 MW wind project and confirming long-term power purchase arrangement (PPA) for the power generated from the proposed project.'' The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,600 crore, the company said.

The estimated date of commissioning the project is 24 months from the date of execution of the PPA, Torrent Power said.

The term of the PPA is 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date at a tariff of 2.94 per kWh (kilowatt hour). Torrent Power is an integrated power utility having interests in power generation, transmission, distribution, and manufacturing and supply of power cables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

