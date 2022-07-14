IGI Customs seize 45 guns from couple who arrived from Vietnam

The Customs department at Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday arrested an Indian couple who had arrived from Vietnam and seized at least 45 guns worth more than Rs 22 lakh from their bags. According to the Commissioner of Customs, the accused couple admitted their previous involvement in the smuggling of 25 guns having a value of more than Rs 12 lakh.

"An Indian couple that arrived from Vietnam was nabbed and 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags seized. They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," the Commissioner of Customs, Indira Gandhi International Airport and General said on Wednesday. While the National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed the functionality of the seized guns in a preliminary report, the Customs said that a ballistic report will confirm whether they are geniune.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)