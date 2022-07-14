Villagers forced to carry children, belongings on shoulders as rain floods river, drains in Nashik

The residents of Pegalwadi village were seen crossing a stretch of road filled with knee-level water with their belongings and children on their shoulders and heads as heavy rains pounded numerous areas in Maharashtra, leading to overflowing rivers and drains on Thursday. In another incident in Palghar on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area. Two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.

"The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde. A red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.

According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days. On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days. (ANI)

