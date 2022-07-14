Left Menu

K'taka CM launches Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra' subsidy scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:33 IST
K'taka CM launches Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra' subsidy scheme
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday launched the State government's Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra' subsidy scheme by distributing the cheques for the beneficiary-pilgrims.

The cheques were distributed at a simple ceremony organised by the Muzrai Department at Vidhana Soudha.

''Today, we are distributing subsidy cheques for 10 pilgrims. In the coming days it will be transferred directly through the DBT system for pilgrims,'' Bommai said.

Apart from providing a Rs 5,000 subsidy to each beneficiary, the State government has made arrangements for safe and comfortable journey by a separate train, accommodation facilities at Kashi to make the pilgrimage a safe and pleasant experience, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022