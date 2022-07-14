K'taka CM launches Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra' subsidy scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday launched the State government's Rs 5,000 'Kashi Yatra' subsidy scheme by distributing the cheques for the beneficiary-pilgrims.

The cheques were distributed at a simple ceremony organised by the Muzrai Department at Vidhana Soudha.

''Today, we are distributing subsidy cheques for 10 pilgrims. In the coming days it will be transferred directly through the DBT system for pilgrims,'' Bommai said.

Apart from providing a Rs 5,000 subsidy to each beneficiary, the State government has made arrangements for safe and comfortable journey by a separate train, accommodation facilities at Kashi to make the pilgrimage a safe and pleasant experience, he added.

