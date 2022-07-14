Belgian Foreign Minister Wilmes resigns
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:08 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian Foreign Minister and deputy premier Sophie Wilmes has resigned, the cabinet announced in a statement on Thursday. Wilmes had temporarily stepped down in April to take care of her husband who had been diagnosed with brain cancer.
“My husband's illness will be a difficult battle that I want to fight alongside him and alongside our children," Wilmes said in the statement. "My current duties in government would not allow me to do so."
Also Read: A year after devastating floods, Belgian victims still in trauma
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgian
Advertisement