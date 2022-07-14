Belgian Foreign Minister Wilmes resigns

Belgian Foreign Minister and deputy premier Sophie Wilmes has resigned, the cabinet announced in a statement on Thursday. Wilmes had temporarily stepped down in April to take care of her husband who had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“My husband's illness will be a difficult battle that I want to fight alongside him and alongside our children," Wilmes said in the statement. "My current duties in government would not allow me to do so."

