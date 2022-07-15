Left Menu

Godavari in spate at Bhadrachalam, Telangana CM orders rescue measures

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:42 IST
Godavari in spate at Bhadrachalam, Telangana CM orders rescue measures
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams, and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods.

An official release issued by the CMO said Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate.

A senior official of the Telangana Irrigation Department said the Godavari was flowing at 68.7 ft at 11 am on Friday.

''There was an unexpected excess rainfall at Dummugudem, Tupakula Gudem, Pranahita which resulted in a heavy flow of water to Bhadrachalam. Though water started receding in upper areas, it will take another 15 hours to show the impact in Bhadrachalam,'' the official told PTI.

Another official from Bhadrachalam said several low-lying villages along the river have been evacuated and people in some of the colonies in the temple town have also been shifted as a precautionary measure.

Rao further instructed the officials to make more number of life jackets available to save the flood victims.

Meanwhile, TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao thanked his party workers and leaders for actively participating in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022