BCCI plea mentioned in SC related to amendment of its constitution

A plea was mentioned in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking an urgent hearing on a petition related to the amendments in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:14 IST
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
A plea was mentioned in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking an urgent hearing on a petition related to the amendments in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution. The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, who apprised the top court that the matter was pending for years, to which, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that it will see.

A plea had been filed by BCCI seeking a direction for the extension of the tenure of BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI has sought permission to change the rules relating to "cooling off" period for the President, secretary, and other office bearers. (ANI)

