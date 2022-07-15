Delhi Cong stages protest demanding withdrawal of hike in PPAC rate

The Delhi Congress on Friday staged a protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding the withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) imposed by power distribution companies on consumers.

Party sources said that several leaders and workers of the Congress' Delhi unit encircled the chief minister's residence, holding banners and raising slogans against the Kejriwal government, they said.

Earlier, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the consumers are in for a ''huge shock'' in their electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed a hike in the PPAC.

A power department official said the hike was made by the power discoms after approval by the DERC due to an increase in prices of fuels such as coal and gas.

