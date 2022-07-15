5 dead, 9 others injured in wall collapse at godown in Delhi's Alipur

At least five people died and nine others were injured in a wall collapse at a godown in Delhi's Alipur on Friday. Soon after the incident, Police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

"Five people are dead while nine injured including two people are in a critical state. Debris is cleared from the site," said the Delhi Police. The injured have been sent to the hospital.

"The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared to be trapped," added the Police. (ANI)

