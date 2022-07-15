Left Menu

5 dead, 9 others injured in wall collapse at godown in Delhi's Alipur

At least five people died and nine others were injured in a wall collapse at a godown in Delhi's Alipur on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people died and nine others were injured in a wall collapse at a godown in Delhi's Alipur on Friday. Soon after the incident, Police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

"Five people are dead while nine injured including two people are in a critical state. Debris is cleared from the site," said the Delhi Police. The injured have been sent to the hospital.

"The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared to be trapped," added the Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

