Left Menu

Delhi govt, IARI to provide training for urban farming from Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:28 IST
Delhi govt, IARI to provide training for urban farming from Aug
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government along with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute will provide training in urban farming to the citizens from August for growing fruit and vegetables for self-consumption and as an entrepreneurial venture.

Delhi Environment, Development, General Administration Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting with environment department officials and Krishi Vigyan Kendra regarding the plan to promote urban farming, an official statement said on Friday.

Rai said that the training for smart urban farming will be given by experts of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and Delhi will witness a ''sharp rise in its green cover'' unde the Smart Urban Farming Initiative.

''Experts from Indian Agricultural Research Institute will start the training programme of Urban Farming in entire Delhi from August month onwards. 400 awareness workshops and 600 entrepreneurship training programmes will be organised across Delhi under the initiative,'' he said.

''We will conduct 400 hands-on workshops across Delhi and 600 entrepreneurship training programmes will be undertaken by industry partners,'' he said.

On June 29, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Smart Urban Farming Initiative, which will benefit nearly 25,000 families in the first year from the 1,000 workshops that will be conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022