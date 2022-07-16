Left Menu

Gold worth Rs. 41 lakh seized at Jaipur International Airport

Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport intercepted a passenger on Saturday and seized gold worth 769.5 grams of gold. The recovery could be done only after a medical examination.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The accused was asked numerous questions but remained evasive and couldn't provide any satisfactory explanation as he denied any type of concealment. The officials moved on to personal searches on the basis of his gestures. During the personal search of the passenger, the officials found nothing but remained suspicious.

The accused was asked numerous questions but remained evasive and couldn't provide any satisfactory explanation as he denied any type of concealment. The officials moved on to personal searches on the basis of his gestures. During the personal search of the passenger, the officials found nothing but remained suspicious.

It was only during the medical examination that the doctors recovered 3 capsules from the passenger's rectum. "The pax was medically examined at Jaipuriya Hospital today where doctors recovered 3 capsules from the rectum after CT scan. All these three capsules contain yellowish granules paste packed in transparent polyethene Capsules duly wrapped by black polythene tape with a total weight of 851 grams," read an official statement.

After processing, Gold of 99.50 per cent purity weighing 769.50 grams valued at Rs.41,62,995 was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

