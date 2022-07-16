Left Menu

Japan says G20 finance leaders reaffirmed FX agreement

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:07 IST
Japan says G20 finance leaders reaffirmed FX agreement
Shunichi Suzuki Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Saturday Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders reaffirmed their agreement on currency policy, and warned that recent yen moves were volatile.

"We're seeing sharp volatility in the currency market, so we need to watch market moves with a strong sense of urgency," Suzuki told reporters after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering held in Bali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022