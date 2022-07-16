Japan says G20 finance leaders reaffirmed FX agreement
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Saturday Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders reaffirmed their agreement on currency policy, and warned that recent yen moves were volatile.
"We're seeing sharp volatility in the currency market, so we need to watch market moves with a strong sense of urgency," Suzuki told reporters after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering held in Bali.
