CM KCR to conduct aerial survey amid flood situation in Telangana

Amid the flood situation in Telangana due to heavy rainfall, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take an aerial survey over the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:40 IST
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the flood situation in Telangana due to heavy rainfall, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take an aerial survey over the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. The aerial survey will continue in the Godavari basin from Kadem to Bhadrachalam and he will be accompanied by the chief secretary.

Due to continuous heavy rain for several days in the state, the water level in river Godavari was rising rapidly and hence reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday. For the successful conduct of the survey, the authorities will monitor the helicopter route and undergo other procedures necessary to the aerial survey undertaken by the CM and then finalise the route.

As per KCR's orders to prevent epidemics from spreading due to floods, Health Minister Harish Rao is also conducting a review meeting with the doctors and senior officials of the dispensaries in Godavari flood-inundated areas as part of public health care. The Health Department is also making necessary arrangements, ahead of the CM's visit amid the natural calamity.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, the Telangana government on Thursday directed to identify and shift the people living in low-lying areas to the special camps. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors, Superintendents of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, and Peddapally districts, and other senior officials and reviewed the situation in the respective districts (on Thursday).

During the conference, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that with the water in the Godavari reaching alarming levels, an additional contingent plan should be formulated so as to ensure that all line departments should be more vigilant and step up relief and rescue measures on warfooting. In view of the continuous and heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, the state government had decided to extend the holidays for all educational institutions as they will now re-open on July 18.

Besides Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka are also reeling under the flood waters and the concerned departments are deployed to rescue the affected people. (ANI)

