School teachers appeal for short break as relief amid heat wave in Siliguri

As Siliguri is reeling under heat wave-like conditions for the past few days, the school teachers said that there should be a "short break" of schools for the relief of the students.

ANI | Kolkata (West-Bengal) | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:02 IST
Empty classroom due to heat wave . Image Credit: ANI
As Siliguri is reeling under heat wave-like conditions for the past few days, the school teachers said that there should be a "short break" of schools for the relief of the students. The unusual heat has already triggered a low turnout in several schools, teachers said. The parents said that their kids were feeling unwell because of such heat exposure. They explained that the school authorities should consider mandating holidays in view of the situation.

Due to the heat wave, several patients are taking their children to the hospitals, saying that they are falling sick with high fever, cough and cold. The people of north Bengal had not witnessed such a heat wave-like situation in the past few decades, stated BJP MLA Siliguri, Sankar Ghosh, adding that many guardians had requested him for a break for the schools, therefore he was in favour of that.

The temperature of Siliguri has been recorded between 36 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius in the past few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

