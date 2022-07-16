Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:56 IST
Agriculture min Tomar briefs Vice Prez Naidu on success stories of farmers compiled by ICAR
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the compilation of 75,000 success stories of farmers who were able to double their income in recent years.

The compilation has been done by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Naidu complimented the agriculture minister for achieving the feat and hoped that the experience of these farmers will motivate others to adopt innovative ways to boost their production and income, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The meeting took place at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan also called on the vice president separately. PTI NAB SRY

