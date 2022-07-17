Left Menu

2 dead, 1 injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda

As many as two people were killed and one was severely injured in a crude bomb explosion in the Manikchak area of the Malda district in West Bengal on Saturday.

As many as two people were killed and one was severely injured in a crude bomb explosion in the Manikchak area of the Malda district in West Bengal on Saturday. "The deceased have been identified as the residents of Gopalpur area-- Sofikul Islam(32), Fajrul Sekh(37), while injured Alam Sekh (19) is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda.

According to the family members, all of them were involved in making bombs illegally in a mango garden in Gopalpur village. The district police and bomb squad team arrived at the spot for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

