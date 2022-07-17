Left Menu

'Namma Clinic' services would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month, says CM Bommai

Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 17:55 IST
'Namma Clinic' services would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout.

It is a novel programme to provide health services for the people in their own wards. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru. Approval has been given for the rejuvenation of 75 lakes and the construction of 20 schools under the Amrit programme. Funds have been provided for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The work on the 11 km arterial road connecting Tumakuru road and Mysuru road would ease traffic congestion at many junctions by 40 per cent, Bommai said. On quality work, he said, "Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace. It is home to 1.30 crore people and has an equal number of vehicles. The city has seen a huge growth in IT, BT and industries. It is a herculean task to provide civic amenities for this burgeoning population."

"My government has provided Rs 6,000 crore under the Nagarothana Project for civic infrastructure, 400 kms of stormwater drains are being developed with an allocation of Rs 1,600 crore, Metro Phase-3 to connect the outskirts of the city would be launched next year, work on the Rs 15,000 crore Suburban Rail Project has been launched," Bommai said. "Many far-sighted projects have been taken up to improve the city's infrastructure", Bommai said and instructed the officials to maintain high quality in civic works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022