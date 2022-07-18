Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100 metres

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a Jamaican clean sweep. Fraser-Pryce got a brilliant start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 and Thompson-Herah 10.81.

