Stand-off between trade union and Tata Marco Polo bus production unit almost resolved: Minister Nirani

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:59 IST
The stand-off between the management and the labour union of Tata Marco Polo bus production unit at Dharwad was almost resolved, the Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani claimed.

A statement issued by the office of Nirani, said the minister chaired the dispute resolution meeting here at his office in the Vidhana Soudha.

He asked asked labour union leaders to take back their protest and toe the line with the management policy while the company executives abstain from exploiting the labourers and their working hours.

''Tata company sets very high working standards in their production units and rarely complaints or protest are lodged against them. Due to the confusion and mis-communication between the management and the union a stand-off has arisen. This can be solved by both the parties by setting aside their egos,'' the minister was quoted as saying.

The labour union is protesting against the management allegedly over working hours and unrealistic production targets, the statement read.

Maintaining that neither he nor the state government would sacrifice the interests of labourers and the working class, Nirani said the industries have invested huge money on their plant and machinery, and there should be conducive environment for them to survive without neglecting the labourers and working class.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who was present at the meeting said the management and unions were like two faces of the same coin and both should strive for the betterment of the company which directly or indirectly benefits the state and the economy.

''The formula put forth by Nirani in regard to working conditions and number of hours was agreed upon by both the disputing parties and that would be executed in the factory in the presence of labour and district officials in coming days,'' the statement said.

