EU says it is planning for all scenarios regarding Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:10 IST
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission is planning for all scenarios regarding gas flows to Europe through Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline, including the possibility that flows do not restart on Thursday when maintenance on the pipeline is due to end, a spokesperson said.

"We are working on every possible scenario and one of the scenarios that we have to factor in contingency planning is the possibility of flows not restarting," a Commission spokesman told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

