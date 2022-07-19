EU says it is planning for all scenarios regarding Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is planning for all scenarios regarding gas flows to Europe through Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline, including the possibility that flows do not restart on Thursday when maintenance on the pipeline is due to end, a spokesperson said.
"We are working on every possible scenario and one of the scenarios that we have to factor in contingency planning is the possibility of flows not restarting," a Commission spokesman told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Commission
- Russia
- Europe
Advertisement